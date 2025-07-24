Acting ICE Head: We Place Detainer for ‘Any Crime’, Shoplifting Leads to ‘More Crime’

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Will Cain Show,” acting ICE Director Todd Lyons stated that detainers are being put on anyone who is in the country illegally who commits any additional crime and “any crime now is fully on the table. And that’s what this administration is focused on, we’re focused on getting these criminal illegal aliens before they can escalate their crime spree. Shoplifting might be one thing, but it leads to more and more crime, and we just can’t do that.”

Guest host Lawrence Jones asked, [relevant exchange begins around 2:00] “So, tell me about these ICE detainers, because, essentially, what you’re asking, if you’ve got a criminal in your custody and we put a detainer on them, give us 48 hours to come pick them up. So, so far right now in the Trump administration, New York City has honored a little bit over 6,000. For Biden’s entire four years, they honored a little over 9,000, that’s a 400% increase. What are you all doing differently with the city?”

Lyons answered, “Well, what we’re doing, Lawrence, is, we’re not — we’re looking at every crime, we’re not just looking at something that might be an aggravated felony. If someone’s here illegally, and they commit shoplifting, if they graffiti, for instance, any crime now is fully on the table. And that’s what this administration is focused on, we’re focused on getting these criminal illegal aliens before they can escalate their crime spree. Shoplifting might be one thing, but it leads to more and more crime, and we just can’t do that. Under the last administration, they ignored so many misdemeanor crimes for individuals that had extensive criminal histories, not only here, but in their home country. So, you’ll see that increase, because we’re placing detainers on every person here illegally that’s committing crime.”

