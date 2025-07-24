Murkowski: GOP Is More of a MAGA Party, ‘And I Don’t Fit Well’

On Thursday, during an appearance on CNN’s “The Source,” Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) stated that she doesn’t fit well within the contours of the Republican Party because it has become “more of a MAGA party.”

Murkowski said, “I have to be true to the constituents that I serve. And I do think that I have perhaps a little more freedom, if you will. I come from a state that while it is red, I was returned to the United States Senate in 2010 after I lost a primary to a to a Tea Party Republican and I was returned by way of a write in vote. So my base, if you will, is is quite interesting. It is not your typical Republican base, not even close. And so I think you have seen that there is, I think more room for me to work outside of of the party. My allegiance is not to a party. My allegiance is to the people of the state of Alaska. I take that responsibility pretty seriously.”

She continued, “The Republican Party is a different party today than certainly when I registered to vote as a Republican at 18. So, again, I don’t feel like my responsibility is to follow the contours of the Republican Party necessarily, my responsibility when I am here in the Senate is only to a Republican conference. It is certainly not just to a president. My responsibility, my oath is to the Constitution. My responsibility is to Alaskans.

Murkowski added, “I think the Republican Party has changed. I think the Republican Party is more of a MAGA party, and I don’t fit well within those contours. My values are still the same.”

