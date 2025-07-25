A Cultural Shift: Nike Embraces Pro-Family Values in New Ad

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about Nike’s newest ad.

Marlow stated, “Nike, which used to put out ads of homely, overweight women in obscure sports, now they’ve got this family guy who happens to be a straight white Christian who says — it’s a picture of him with his son saying, you’ve already won…and it’s a beautiful ad. It’s profound. … I hate that it was Nike that did it because it’s so good.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo