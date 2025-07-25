Jim Jordan: The Left Has a ‘Template’ — Tell a Lie, Big Media Reports the Lie, Big Tech Amplifies the Lie

On Thursday, during FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) discussed what he called the “template” of the modern Democratic Party, which has led to debunked narratives, including former President Joe Biden’s health, the Steele dossier and the Hunter Biden laptop.

INGRAHAM: Congressman, Klain back then in the 90’s, he’s a very sharp lawyer. We’re both young lawyers the same time in D.C. But your colleagues said he was, you know, forthcoming. Tell us about it.

JORDAN: I was able to be at today’s deposition of the response goes on Capitol Hill, but I was a little surprised because everyone else’s exercise some kind of privilege. I figured he would too, being, you know, the former chief of staff. But he came in and answered questions.

I still think the big takeaway here is the media tried to tell us forever, the left tried to tell us forever that Joe Biden was just fine. This is typically of the left. They told us that Catholics are terrorists. They told us the dossier is real. They told us the laptop wasn’t real.

INGRAHAM: No inflation.

JORDAN: And they tell us Joe Biden is just fine when we could all see it with our own eyes. And maybe what was worse is you had people like Jake Tapper say he’s just fine. And if you criticize them, oh my goodness, look what they did to Lara Trump. What he said to her.

And then, of course, after it’s all done and they’ve lied to us for four years, he writes a book saying, oh, you know what, he really wasn’t OK. And he makes money off of that. So.

INGRAHAM: That’s so typical D.C., though.

JORDAN: That’s so typical. I always say the left has a template. The left tells a lie, big media reports the lie, big tech amplifies the lie, and then when you tell the truth, they call you a racist, or they’ll call you some other name. They’ll attack you.