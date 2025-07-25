Meeks: Untrue Tax Cuts Are for Everyone Because Some Are Temporary

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Weeknight,” Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY) said that Republicans try to argue tax cuts in the reconciliation bill are for everyone, but that is not true because the tax cuts on tips and overtime are temporary while tax cuts for upper earners are permanent and “we want to uncover the fraud that Donald Trump has put out there to the American people” and that Democrats will make things more affordable.

Meeks stated, “[I]f you look at this big ugly bill and who it favors, exposing the fact that, when you’re talking about tax cuts, and they try to say the tax cuts [are] for all. The tax cuts — there’s only one tax cut that was made permanent, and [those are] tax cuts for the super rich. When we talked about no taxes on tips, of course, that sunsets. No taxes on overtime, that sunsets. That’s not permanent. That’s only lasting for two years.”

He continued, “So we want to uncover the fraud that Donald Trump has put out there to the American people and show who he really is and what his policies [have] been, and that the Democrats are going to be fighting for them to make their lives more affordable.”

