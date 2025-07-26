Adams: Illegal Immigrants Should Get Benefits Because They’re ‘Innocent’

On Friday’s broadcast of Fox 5 New York’s “Good Day New York,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) discussed the federal lawsuit filed over the city’s sanctuary policy and said that the law should be adjusted to allow for greater coordination with the federal government when it comes to violent criminals, but for people “who are going about following their next step on the American Dream that are undocumented. We should not be harming them at all” by denying them taxpayer benefits because they “are innocent people who are just trying to pursue the American Dream.”

Adams said that “when people use the term of sanctuary city, what we’re saying is that you have the right with your tax dollars to get the resources you deserve.”

After the discussion turned to the shooting of an off-duty Border Patrol agent, Adams stated, “I called for a modification in our existing laws, because if someone commits a violent act like that, and these guys were repeated offenders, we should be able to coordinate with the federal authorities to address those situations, not legal — people who are going about following their next step on the American Dream that are undocumented. We should not be harming them at all. These are innocent people who are just trying to pursue the American Dream.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett