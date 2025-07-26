Bass: Biden Migrant Surge Didn’t Cause Problems in L.A.

During an interview with “The New Yorker Radio Hour” released on Friday, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass stated that the surge of migrants during the Biden administration didn’t cause any problems in Los Angeles.

Host David Remnick asked, [relevant exchange begins around 16:30] “Now, during the Biden administration, early on, immigration was, in fact, surging in this country, and at a chaotic level. A number of Democratic officials at state and local levels complained to the White House. Did the influx of migrants, generally from Central America, cause problems in Los Angeles, and what were they?”

Bass answered, “Well, let me just tell you that, during those years, I was in Congress. I can absolutely, emphatically say, no, they did not cause problems in the city of Los Angeles. And let me tell you, too, that when Abbott was sending migrants to our city, because we’ve had such a long history of immigrants coming to the city, we have very strong institutions that work with them, non-profit community organizations that have been in existence for almost five decades, and so, they do have an elaborate network of infrastructure and support that probably a lot of other cities don’t have. And so, we were able to deal with people coming in the city.”

