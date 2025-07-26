NPR: ICE Agents Are Being Doxed, But We Don’t Know if That’s Caused Violence

On Friday’s broadcast of “All Things Considered,” NPR Correspondent Martin Kaste stated that while ICE agents have been doxed, we don’t know if that’s led to violence because while ICE says assaults on its personnel are up, without the details, we don’t know if that has any connection to the doxing.

Kaste said, “ICE leaders…point to efforts by some activists to post names and faces of federal agents online, and that kind of doxing does happen. I’ve seen one website that organizes photos of alleged ICE employees, organized by the states where they were spotted. But what we don’t know is whether this has led to actual violence. ICE recently claimed that assaults on its personnel [have] increased eightfold this year. But because the agency won’t talk to NPR about the details of these cases, it’s really hard for us to judge what connection there might be between that kind of sort of exposure online and their officers — and any kind of violence against their officers on the job.”

Kaste also stated that former San Francisco Police Commander Jim Dudley told him that while online doxing is a new thing, “police have long faced this kind of we-know-who-you-are intimidation tactic.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett