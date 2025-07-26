Stephen Moore: Trade Deals ‘Alleviate Any Higher Price Pressure from Tariffs’

On Friday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “American Agenda,” former Trump Economic Adviser Stephen Moore stated that “inflation is moderate,” and that’s especially true “given the fact that we have these trade deals coming. That will alleviate any higher price pressure from tariffs.” And with the economy, “The main thing is, we’ve got trade deals, we’ve got the big beautiful bill done.” So he is confident in the prospects for the economy regardless of whatever decision the Federal Reserve ends up making on whether or not it lowers interest rates.

Moore stated that on the whole, the economy is doing really well, but we do want to get the inflation rate down to closer to 2%.

He added, in response to a question on whether inflation ticking up slightly in June concerned him, “I think inflation is moderate, especially given the fact that we have these trade deals coming. That will alleviate any higher price pressure from tariffs. So, look, I think it’s a really good picture. The main thing is, we’ve got trade deals, we’ve got the big beautiful bill done.”

Moore continued, “I’m super bullish on the U.S. economy, whether they lower rates or keep them where they are, I still remain bullish.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett