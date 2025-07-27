CIA Director Ratcliffe: Former Obama Intel Officials May Still Face Criminal Liability Despite Statute of Limitations

During this week’s broadcast of FNC’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” CIA Director John Ratcliffe suggested that, despite the expiration of a statute of limitations on possible crimes committed by members of the outgoing Obama administration during the 2016 election, former CIA Director John Brennan and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper may still face criminal liability.

Partial transcript as follows:

BARTIROMO: Look, we have all — our audience knows this thanks to you and thanks to Devin Nunes. Our audience is well aware of what took place here, but we want to see accountability. Many of the statute of limitations have expired. It’s been almost 10 years for many of these folks who did this.

But John Brennan testified to Congress, and so did Hillary Clinton within five years. I think it was in 2020 and then again in 2021.

RATCLIFFE: That’s right.

BARTIROMO: Are those statute of limitations still live? Tell me if, in fact, we could see a criminal prosecution here, as you, just the other day, three weeks ago, have in fact referred criminal referrals to the DOJ.

RATCLIFFE: Well, Maria, so part of what came out last week was about how John Brennan, Clapper, Comey, they all pushed the known fake Steele dossier into intelligence community assessments and as the basis for Crossfire Hurricane and all that.

But what hasn’t come out yet and what’s going to come out is the underlying intelligence that I have spent the last few months making recommendations about final declassification and sent that to the Department of Justice that will come out in the John Durham report classified annex.

And what that intelligence shows, Maria, is that part of this was a Hillary Clinton plan, but part of it was an FBI plan to be an accelerant to that fake Steele dossier, to those fake Russia collusion claims by pouring oil on the fire, by amplifying the lie and bearing the truth of what was — what Hillary Clinton was up to.

And you’re right, Maria. John Brennan testified to John Durham in August of 2020. He also testified to the House Oversight Committee in 2022. Hillary Clinton testified before John Durham under oath in 2022. James Comey testified before the Senate committee in September 2020.

All of that’s within the last five years. And much of that testimony is, frankly, completely inconsistent with what our underlying intelligence that is about to be declassified in the Durham annex, what that reflects.

And so Pam Bondi does have a strike force. It is a different Department of Justice, a different FBI, and an opportunity to look at how these people really did conspire to run a hoax, a fraud on the American people and against Donald Trump’s presidency.

And so, coming forward, we understand that they did this, but now we need to understand how they did this. And I think that’s why you see the left losing their minds over this, Maria, saying, why are you spending time? This is vindictive. You’re going back. This is Donald Trump seeking retribution.

It’s not. Donald Trump’s election by the American people was a statement, Maria. They said to everyone, we know what you did to Donald Trump, and we reelected him because we know this was all fake. We know it was a hoax. Now we want to understand how you did it so that it can’t happen again.

And that’s what this declassification process that we’re undergoing right now, what’s going on, why it’s so important and why there can be accountability and preventability to prevent these same people that did it in 2016 with the Steele dossier, with the Hunter Biden laptop in 2020 from doing it again in the future.

BARTIROMO: So what I think I hear you saying is there is still an opportunity for indictments, potential prosecutions, accountability from those people who may have lied under oath like John Brennan, James Comey, and perhaps Hillary Clinton?

RATCLIFFE: Well, that’s why I have made the referrals that I have, DNI Gabbard has made referrals and why we’re going to continue to share the intelligence that would support the ability of our Department of Justice to make fair and just — bring fair and just claims against those who have perpetrated this hoax against the American people and this stain on our country.