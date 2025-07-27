Graham: ‘New Evidence’ Requires Special Counsel Probe Obama Case

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said a special counsel investigation was needed because there is “new evidence” about former President Barack Obama related to Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Host Kristen Welker said, “Director of National intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, declassified documents which allege top Obama officials manufacture information related to Russian interference in the 2016 election. Now, Senator, as you are well aware, this actually contradicts a bipartisan Senate intelligence report led by Marco Rubio, which found that Russia did, in fact, interfere in the election. Do you actually believe that former President Obama committed treason?”

Graham said, “Well, I think somebody needs to look at what we found. The Intel Committee looked at the matter, and they said in 2017, the intelligence analysis of 2017 showing that Russia was trying to interfere in our election was real. They didn’t achieve their goal. But what she found, Miss Gabbard, is that in 2016, the intelligence community told President Obama there’s no evidence that Russia was involved in trying to change the outcome of the election. And he supposedly told her group of people to keep looking. And the analysis changed. So what we’re looking at is what did what role did Obama play in 2016 to change the narrative that resulted in 2017? I’m not alleging he committed treason, but I am saying it bothers me. It’s disturbing that this is new information.”

He continued, “The best way to handle this is if there are if there is evidence of a crime being committed or suspected, evidence of a crime being committed create a special counsel to look at it. I think that’s the best way to go.”

Graham added, “I’m saying is that this is new evidence. This is something I didn’t know. You didn’t know that in 2016, Obama suggested, I don’t like the outcome, that there’s no evidence Russia was involved. Well, now we all say Russia was involved. But in 2016, they said Russia wasn’t involved. What’s happened? Let’s get a special counsel.”

