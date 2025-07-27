Massie: ‘We’re Going to Force a Vote’ on Epstein Files After August Recess

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) said after the August recess, he will force a House vote on releasing the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Massie said, “Well, I think we should get a lot more than just the book. Let’s get the financial records of the estate, follow the money, as they say up here. We should look at the plea-bargain, open that up, see what was the deal, what was the deal that was cut. I think there’s a lot more than just that letter. That letter is also sort of representative of something that’s embarrassing but not illegal, another reason why these files may be sealed and stay sealed, but we’re going to force a vote on this when we get back from the August recess. Ro Khanna and I are using a procedure called a discharge petition whereby if we get 218 votes, and we’re well on our way to that, 218 signatures, then we can force the vote.”

Host Jonathan Karl said, “You need a couple more Republicans to sign that if Republicans go along.”

Massie said, “If every Democrat signs this, I have 12 Republican co-sponsors and I only need six to sign it.”

Karl said, “Will they sign? Because that’s taking control of the House schedule away from the speaker.”

Massie said, “I think the pressure will build over August recess. I don’t think it will dissipate like the speaker hopes that it will. If merely just half the people who have co-sponsored this legislation follow through and sign it, then it’s going to come to the floor for a vote.”

