America’s Drug Shortage Vulnerability: The U.S. Is Still ‘Severely Dependent’ on Foreign Pharmaceuticals

On Tuesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart News economics editor John Carney talked about pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Carney said, “I’d say pharmaceuticals [are] the weakest spot so far. We’re entirely reliant on the rest of the world for pharmaceuticals, from everything from like over-the-counter things that…should be really easy to make…to more high-tech drugs, we’re severely dependent on foreign imports.”

He added that while people say we can import from the E.U., “What happens if the E.U. doesn’t like our Israel, for instance, and they say, okay, we’re not going to sell you your statins, right?” And India could do likewise over tariff policy or South Korea policy.

