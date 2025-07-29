Durbin: Trump Administration Attacks on Judges Diminishing Our Constitution

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) said the Trump administration’s attacks on federal judges were “going to diminish our Constitution.”

Host Nicolle Wallace said, “I want to ask you about the attacks on Judge Boasberg from the Trump administration, a rather unfounded complaint. What is your reaction to the ongoing assault on the rule of law from this administration?

Durbin said, “We can’t be surprised that they are threatening federal judges who rule against them. The president has called them radical, left-leaning lunatics and everything he can think of. It’s unheard of in the history of the United States that we’ve had this kind of language, our attitude by any administration. But if we’re going to preserve the checks and balances in our Constitution. In that case, we’ve got to make sure that the courts are not discredited or diminished by threats from the executive. In this situation, the thought that they would turn this man in means that they’re ignoring the Constitution, which says the only recourse is impeachment. I’ve been through those in Congress and in the Senate. It’s a serious undertaking and seldom used in the history of our country. They want to make it a regular threat from this administration. It’s going to diminish our Constitution.”

