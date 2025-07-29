Kellogg: Russia Could End War Tomorrow, ‘The Ukrainians Will Move that Fast’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “The Record,” Special Presidential Envoy for Russia and Ukraine Keith Kellogg stated that the Russia-Ukraine war would be over with right away if Russia said it wanted a ceasefire and if Russia did so, “The Ukrainians will move that fast and the President would like to see it.” But Vladimir Putin has not taken advantage of the “golden opportunity to end this war” that he has been given by President Donald Trump giving him “enormous latitude” to reach an end.

Kellogg said, “I will tell you, if Putin came out tonight and said, we want a ceasefire tomorrow, it would happen that fast. The Ukrainians will move that fast and the President would like to see it. And the frustration he feels is the constant bombardment of a European [country], because Ukraine is a European [country] and the destruction that you see there.”

Later, Kellogg added that Putin “had a golden opportunity to end this war. The President’s given him enormous latitude to be able to say, okay, this is all going to get to — but let’s finish this. He can do that. And I think the President doesn’t see that.”

