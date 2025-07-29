Ray Kelly: NYPD ‘Limited’ Because They’ve Lost Many Officers

On Monday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Greg Kelly Reports,” former New York City Police Commissioner Ray Kelly, who also served as Commissioner of the U.S. Customs Service and Under Secretary for enforcement at the U.S. Treasury Department under President Bill Clinton, stated that the NYPD is hampered in its ability to take precautions because of officer shortages.

Kelly said, “I think the precautions that can be taken are limited. The NYPD is losing a lot of police officers, they’re leaving the department. And they’re having great difficulty in hiring their replacements.”

He continued, “It appears that young people, men and women, are not as interested as they were in a career in law enforcement. And it’s a shame, because it’s a great career. But, unfortunately, the recruiting efforts have not borne the fruit that [they need].”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett