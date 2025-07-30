Hochul: This Isn’t Time to Talk Politics, Republicans Are Bad for Not Supporting Gun Control

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Inside Politics,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) blamed the lack of an assault weapons ban for the shooting in New York City and criticized Republicans and then said this isn’t the time and place to talk politics when asked about statements on the police by New York City mayoral candidate Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani (D).

After Hochul responded to posts from Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) about Mamdani by stating that Mamdani’s prior support for defunding the police was him saying “something back in 2020 when many people were” and that she has funded the police, host Manu Raju asked, “So, she was quoting Zohran Mamdani, and, just to be clear to our audience here, are you endorsing him in the race for mayor?”

Hochul answered, “No. Listen, that’s — why are we talking about this today? There are families that are grieving. I’m sorry, we’re not talking politics. This is not the time and place for it. It’s about action and showing compassion and empathy for people’s lives that are forever destroyed. And a new baby on the way who’s never going to know the baby’s father? This is what I’m thinking about today, not politics.”

Earlier in the interview, Hochul said, “This is happening because there are still assault weapons in our country.” And “Republicans in Congress are so intimidated by the gun lobby or they might have a primary if they dare stand up…for commonsense gun safety laws.”

