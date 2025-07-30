The Woke Left’s Meltdown Over the Sydney Sweeney Ad Explains Why the Dems Lost the Election

On Wednesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart’s Entertainment Editor Jerome Hudson discussed the Sydney Sweeney American Eagle ad and reactions to it.

Hudson stated, “[T]he Democratic Party, according to Democratic voters, is getting its lowest polling numbers in 35 years. And I was like, well, how is that possible? They’re not even in power. How are they still losing in popularity with their own voters? And their reaction to Sydney Sweeney and this American Eagle ad is how it happens. Their base is just hopped up on like powdered sugar and Kamala didn’t deliver on the promises. They’re still, I think, experiencing some PTSD from Hillary Clinton’s loss, thanks to Tulsi Gabbard making Russia, Russia, Russia national news…these cultural hiccups are going to continue to happen. Like Dave Chappelle’s probably going to launch a stand-up special where he just rips the Ts again between now and the midterm elections, and then the left is going to turn on the outage machine again and just turn off everyone else who has figured it out.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo