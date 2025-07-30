Watch: Pelosi Scolds CNN’s Tapper for Asking About Trump Accusing Her of Insider Trading

Wednesday on CNN’s “The Lead,” Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) objected to host Jake Tapper’s questions about President Donald Trump accusing her of insider trading.

Host Jake Tapper said, “This afternoon, President Trump mentioned you, and he made an allegation about your investments. I want to roll that clip and then give you a chance to respond.”

After the clip failed to play, Tapper said, “We seem to be having some — let me just read what he said. I’m sorry that we had some sort of technical issue. Nancy Pelosi became rich —”

Pelosi interrupted, “Why do you have to read that? We’re here to talk about the 60th anniversary of Medicaid. That’s what I agreed to come to talk about.”

Tapper said, “Yeah, but I wanted to give you a chance to respond. He accused you of insider trading. What’s your response to that?”

Pelosi said, “That’s ridiculous. In fact, I very much support stopping the trading of members of Congress. Not that I think anybody is doing anything wrong, if they are, they are prosecuted and they go to jail, but because of the confidence it instills in the American people, ‘Don’t worry about this.’ But I have no concern about the obvious investments that have been made over time. I’m not into it, my husband is, but it isn’t anything to do with anything. insider. But the president has his own exposure, so he’s always projecting. He’s always projecting, and let’s not give him any more time on that, please. We’re going forward here.”

