Al Sharpton: Trump Has Compromised the ‘Integrity of the Smithsonian’

MSNBC political commentator Al Sharpton said Friday on “Deadline” that President Donald Trump has compromised the “integrity of the Smithsonian” because it’s National Museum of American History removed an exhibit this month referencing President Donald Trump’s two impeachments.

Guest host Stephanie Ruhle said, “The Smithsonian said in a statement that, quote, ‘a future and updated exhibit will include all impeachments.'”

She asked, “Reverend, how can you tell the story of the American presidency without discussing the impeachment of Donald Trump?”

Sharpton said, “You can’t, and you shouldn’t. When you think about the fact that if Bill Clinton or someone had done this, it would be the most outrageous scandal we could think of. But we’ve almost normalized Donald Trump just distorting history and telling lies about the present.”

He added, “The fact is, this is American history. This is what happened, the good and the bad, and it ought to be there. And to in some ways compromise the integrity of the Smithsonian, because this president doesn’t want that in there, is something that should be an outrage to all Americans.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN