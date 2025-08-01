Marlow: How I Survived the Hawaii Tsunami of 2025

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about his experience in Hawaii with the recent tsunamis.

Marlow said, “We had to book it back, try to gather up all of our stuff…the only thing that I left in the hotel of any value was my golf clubs. … Maui has one-lane highways going up along the coasts…I got very fearful that trying to make it to the other side of the island was not going to work, and so, then it dawned on me that I think the move is to go to the famed Plantation Golf Course…and that’s where we went.”

