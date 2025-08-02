Tuberville: Ban Iranian, Chinese Student Visas

Friday, during an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) discussed his recent proposal to ban students from nations with an adversarial relationship with the United States.

The Alabama Republican specifically mentioned China and Iran as two nations placed under the ban.

“Senator, you have a new bill out that would prohibit students from certain countries from enrolling in American universities,” guest host Charlie Hurt said. “Tell us about that bill.”

Tuberville replied, “Well, we’re funding our own demise in this country, Charlie. I went to a graduation in a small university this past few weeks, and I looked in their program. Now, this is small southern university, they had 40 graduates from China. They had engineering degrees and cyber degrees. I mean, we have lost our mind, absolutely lost our mind. We have 1.5 foreign nationals that are in our universities in this country, and they’re coming here, and we’re inviting them to come, we’re giving them visas, and that’s blocking our kids, our American kids, from having opportunities to take some of these slots.”

“I don’t know what we’re thinking, but my bill, you know, Integrity Act, basically says no more Iranians, no more Chinese,” he continued. “If a university or college brings in foreign nationals, they have to show that — did they get any funding from them? Is there any special dealings that they get? Also, they have to have a deadline for a visa, and at the end of the day, if they break one of these rules, they will pay a price, the university will?”

“We have to make sure we keep eye on this federal government,” Tuberville added. “We do all of these things, but we don’t have oversight on them. We have to have oversight on this or we’re going to lose. Again, we’re educating our own demise in this country.”

