Charlamagne tha God Floats Jon Stewart for 2028 Presidential Run

Saturday on Fox News Channel’s “My View with Lara Trump,” “The Breakfast Club” host Charlamagne tha God said comedian Jon Stewart should make a White House run in 2028.

Charlamagne said, “I really don’t know. I mean, I think that there’s some good candidates out there, you know, I think that we really have to look to the governors when it comes to the Democrats. I don’t think that there’s any like, change agents that’s going to come out of nowhere and shake things up in the Democratic Party. I think it’s going to end up being a governor. You know, Josh Shapiro or a Wes Moore or somebody like that. And, you actually have a track record, right? You can go look at their states to see what they are. They’re probably going to end up doing it on a national level.:

He added, “The only other person I would like to see in 2028 run, and this is going to sound ridiculous, probably coming from me. I would love to see Jon Stewart run in 28. If we’re talking about like a change agent coming from the outside, that’s really going to shake things up and somebody that I feel like can speak to, you know, all people. Plus, he’s a celebrity who actually knows what he’s talking about. We’ve seen him get legislation and stuff, you know, past before. Like, we know where his heart is. He’d be somebody I’d like to see really, get in the race and disrupt things in 2028.”

