Eric Holder: Authoritarian Trump Trying to ‘Rig’ Midterm Election

Former Attorney General Eric Holder said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that President Donald Trump was trying to rig the midterm elections by leading an effort to reapportion congressional districts in Texas.

Holder said, “This is an authoritarian movement by the White House to try to make sure that they can rig the election, the midterm elections in 2026.”

He continued, “What we are seeing now is an attempt by the White House to insulate itself from any kind of congressional scrutiny, any congressional oversight, to make sure that Donald Trump remains the authoritarian figure that he has become. We have a compliant Congress. He wants to ensure that given the fact that they pass this bill that is unpopular, that takes health care away from people, that gives tax breaks to billionaires, and it puts at risk the Republican majority, he wants to ensure that he continues to have that compliant Republican House of Representatives. That, I think, is something that we need to take into account. Our democracy is threatened, our democracy is really threatened by what the Republicans are proposing to do in Texas right now.”

Holder added, “I think that responsible Democrats in other states have to take into account the threat to our democracy, the need to preserve our democracy so we can ultimately try to heal it. I would hope that they will take steps that are, as I said, temporary but responsible.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN