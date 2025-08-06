Dem TX State Rep. Gervin-Hawkins: Texas Dems Are ‘Trying to Save America’

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The Briefing,” Texas State Rep. Barbara Gervin-Hawkins (D), one of several lawmakers who left the state to avoid a quorum, said she and her colleagues were “trying to save America.”

Gervin-Hawkins said, “It’s personal to me because our forefathers and mothers fought and died for us to have an opportunity to vote. So think about it in today’s time when my colleagues, I’m on the redistricting committee, come forward with a map that we know that there’s a bunch of trickery going on because we didn’t have proper public hearings and they’re taking it cavalier. And for me, this is not a cavalier moment. This is a moment where we’ve got to stand up to the powers that be. And what’s so troubling to me is we don’t have to do this. We did maps in 2021, and now here we are again in 2025, trying to fix the system and rig this upcoming election. That’s a problem for me.”

She continued, “This fight is real for us, not just for Texas, for America. And we’re trying to save America. So we’re energized.”

Gervin-Hawkins added, “It’s so important to save democracy and to save America and bring awareness to it. We had to do it. There was no second thoughts about it.”

