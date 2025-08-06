Exclusive — ‘Put Them in a Vice’: Schweizer Lays Out What Must Be Done to Bust Anti-Trump Lawfare

On Wednesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” GAI President Peter Schweizer talked about how to deal with lawfare.

Schwezier said, “[Y]ou want to show the coordination, you want to show the joint efforts, you want to look at the people that are vulnerable, potentially legally, and want to put them in a vice and say, what can you tell us about these other meetings? That’s how I think you start to get progress.”

