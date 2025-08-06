Marlow and Schweizer Reveal Basis of Trump’s Stormy Daniels Case Was Russia Collusion Hoax

On Wednesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about the connection between the Stormy Daniels case and the Mueller case.

Marlow said, “This case would not have happened if not for the Russian collusion hoax…the FBI got a warrant to surveil Michael Cohen, the Trump fixer, his Gmail account via the Justice Department and Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. Mueller’s office was also investigating Cohen for possibly acting as an unregistered foreign agent at the time.”

