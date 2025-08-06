PBS’s Bennett: Hamas Trying to Use Starved Hostages ‘to Capitalize’ on Anger at Israel over Aid

On Tuesday’s “PBS NewsHour,” co-host Geoff Bennett stated that “Hamas is clearly trying to capitalize” on anti-Israel sentiment in the international community “over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza” using propaganda video of starving Israelis that Hamas has taken hostage.

While speaking to Matan Eshet, the cousin of Hamas hostage Evyatar David, Bennett said, “By releasing that propaganda video of starving hostages, Hamas is clearly trying to capitalize on the international furor over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Israel is accused of restricting aid. Hamas is accused of hoarding and diverting that aid that gets through. How do those competing narratives complicate the effort to secure the release of the hostages?”

Eshet responded, “I think it gives Hamas power by seeing that the world believes their propaganda, saying there is not enough humanitarian aid getting into the Gaza Strip, while neglecting the effect of Hamas of taking the humanitarian aid, of not giving it to the people, taking it to their own terrorist people, and to make sure that they have more profit. So, they take the humanitarian aid and they take it to their own tunnels or sell it again on the street [at] extremely high prices, and then they just cause the people to starve again.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett