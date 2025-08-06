Tulsi Gabbard on the ‘Mainstream Propaganda Media’: ‘We Should Accept Nothing They Say at Face Value’

Tuesday, during an appearance on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard reacted to her detractors for revealing more about the so-called 2016 Russia hoax.

Gabbard took a shot at Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) and the media, adding we should not accept what they say at “face value.”

“To your point that you made earlier, that when they’re losing on the facts — they demonize the messenger,” host Laura Ingraham said. “And in this case, you’re the messenger, and I think this is a big reason for your opposition to the forever war syndrome. That’s one reason. But then, this was another reason, they clearly did not want you in your position. And to that point, Mark Warner, of course, Democrat Senator from Virginia, wrote on X today, ‘Tulsi Gabbard is a threat to our national security and should be fired.’ He’s taking his orders pretty well, don’t you think, director?”

Gabbard replied, “He has and continues to be a reliable soldier, and you’re right there, Laura, to make that comparison, because these very same tactics they’re using now are the same tactics that the warmongers of Washington have consistently used whenever anyone challenges them to say, hey, this does not serve the best interests of the American people. It does not make us more safe, secure and free. So why are you doing this? Exposing these people for who they are, and once again, who is the deep state? What does it consist of? We’re seeing this revealed in real time here, and it’s important for the American people to pay attention and realize, like hey, with the mainstream propaganda media, we got to pay attention, we got to use our common sense and recognize we should accept nothing they say at face value.”

