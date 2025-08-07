Marlow: How the Conservative Grassroots Can Save the Country from Lawfare

On Thursday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about lawfare.

Marlow said, “We’re not just going to be able to magically remove the threat of lawfare all at once. … But the one thing that we can do is that we can identify that the real problem for the American judicial system right now…there [are] just too many liberals on the bench. … And how are we going to defeat them, a strong conservative movement…staying activated in off election years.”

