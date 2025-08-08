MSNBC’s Dowd: Trump’s Base Will Stay, They Are ‘Fact Insensitive’

MSNBC senior political analyst Matthew Dowd said Friday on “Chris Jansing Reports” that President Donald Trump’s base voters were “fact insensitive.”

Jansing said, “Independent economic analysts may look at this and say this isn’t rooted in reality, this is Donald Trump. But does he rely on his reputation? I mean, look, a lot of people voted for this successful billionaire businessman. So maybe he figures they’ll believe him over the experts when it comes to the economy.”

Dowd said, “Well, yeah, that’s what Donald Trump wants you to believe. He wants to say, are you going to believe me or your lying eyes and ears that see all the data?”

He added, “When you look at how people feel about the economy today, they’re negative on the economy, they’re negative on inflation, they’re negative. They have negative confidence in that the economy is growing in this. And so it’s not only a data problem that Donald Trump had, it’s the majority of the American public and how they feel about their own finances and the economy in general in this. That’s the problem that Donald Trump has. His base will likely stay with him. They seem to believe, you know, whatever he says, whatever it is about, I think they’re sort of fact insensitive in this. So it that won’t matter to them.”

