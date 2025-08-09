Maher: Like Many Things, TX Maps Are GOP Doing What Dems Have Done, But at ‘a Different Level’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that Democrats do not have their hands clean when it comes to gerrymandering and stated that the fight over redrawing congressional maps in Texas is an example of what “always happens. The Democrats, you can’t say that they’re innocent, and then the Republicans take it to a different level.”

After TV host Dr. Phil said that Texas isn’t the only state to gerrymander, Maher agreed. And Dr. Phil pointed out Democrats have gerrymandered, which prompted Maher to counter, “After the Census.” Dr. Phil did add, in reference to the Texas redrawing, “Is that bullshit? Yeah, sort of.”

ESPN host Stephen A. Smith stated that Democrats have gerrymandered as well, which Maher agreed with, but doing it in the middle of the decade is unusual.

Maher responded by praising both for being willing to criticize their own side and Smith said, “Because it’s true. And it’s bad.”

Maher then said, “Now, they are taking it to a different level,” which Smith agreed with, and Maher continued, “This always happens. The Democrats, you can’t say that they’re innocent, and then the Republicans take it to a different level. He is trying — Trump said, his quote was, we’re entitled to five new seats. Five new seats? This never happened, on this level.”

