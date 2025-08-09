Marlow: President Trump Told Me He Believes Tish James Coordinated with Biden White House on Lawfare Trial

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about Trump’s take on if Tish James worked with the Biden White House.
Marlow stated, “I spoke about this with President Trump, personally, in March when I went to visit with him in the Oval Office, and he said, flat out, that he believes that she was there coordinating with the White House about the case. So, this has got to be a major focus of the DOJ’s investigation.”
