Holder: ‘No Factual Basis’ for Trump Administrations Investigations into Dems

Former Attorney General Eric Holder said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that there was “no factual basis” for the Trump administration’s investigations into high-profile Democrats.

Host Kristen Welker said, “President Trump has launched investigations into many of his perceived political foes, including former President Barack Obama and New York Attorney General Letitia James, Democratic Senator Adam Schiff. I’m naming just a few of the people you have described this as the, quote, weaponization of the Justice Department, which is, by the way, the same criticism President Trump has made about the DOJ under former President Biden. So let me ask you about that. How do you respond to the argument by President Trump that the Biden Justice Department started this?”

Holder said, “Well, I think that’s just totally inconsistent with the facts. There was a predicate for all of the things, a basis for the investigations, the moves that the Justice Department did. I, I would ask, you know, those who are in the Justice Department now, those were in the white House now because they are they are married. They’re joined at the hip in ways that we’ve not seen before, where the White House is essentially telling the Justice Department with what to do with regard to its investigatory power. What, in fact, is the predicate that you are looking at? What’s the basis for the investigation when you’re talking about Senator Schiff, Attorney General James? Certainly, it’s absurd, this notion of looking at President Obama with regard to the actions that he supposedly took. There’s simply no factual basis to these, to these investigations.”

