‘I Can’t Rule Anything Out’: Pritzker Dodges on ’28 Presidential Run

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D-IL) said he will not rule out running for president in 2028.

When asked about his personal wealth, Pritzker said, “Look — how much money you have doesn’t determine what your values are. And I’m a Democrat because I believe that everyone deserves healthcare. I’m a Democrat because I believe we’ve got to fund education and have a free public education available to every kid in this country. I’m a Democrat because I believe that we’ve got to stand up for our democracy and against the MAGA Republicans who are literally trying to take away people’s rights all across this country. So it does not matter what your income level is. What matters is what your values are, and that’s what makes me a Democrat.”

Host Kristen Welker said, “All right, governor, very quickly, before I let you go, do you rule out a run for president in 2028?”

Pritzker said, “I’m focused on running for reelection as governor of the state of Illinois. And everything that I do really is focused on lifting up the people of my state.”

Welker said, “But you don’t rule it out, governor. Yes or no?”

Pritzker said, “I can’t rule anything out, but what I can rule in is that no matter what decisions I make, and I mean in particular about what I do here in the state of Illinois, is about the people of Illinois. Indeed, any future decisions of mine will always be guided by that.”

