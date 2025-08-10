JD Vance: ‘You’re Going To See a Lot’ of Democrats Indicted

On this week’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Vice President JD Vance predicted a lot of indictments after Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard accused former President Barack Obama and other officials of attempting to manipulate the 2016 presidential election.

Vance said, “I absolutely want to see indictments, Maria. Look, of course, you’ve got to have the law follow the facts here. You don’t just indict people to indict people. You indict people because they broke the law. But if you look at what Tulsi and Kash Patel have revealed in the last couple of weeks, I don’t know how anybody can look at that and say that there wasn’t aggressive violations of the law.”

He added, “I absolutely think they broke the law. You’re gonna see a lot of people get indicted for that. Here’s the thing that should really bother the American people. What do you want our intelligence community to be doing? I want them to be catching bad guys. I want to be making sure that terrorists aren’t gonna kill innocent American civilians. I don’t want them laundering Hillary Clinton’s campaign talking points into the American media and giving them this air of legitimacy. It is sick and it’s disgusting.”

