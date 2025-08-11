Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: Lawfare Investigations Just Getting Started

On Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about lawfare.
Marlow said, “We are at the beginning of investigation season. We’re going to have another 5 more, 10 more, 50 more, I don’t know…but every single one of these people involved in the Russia collusion hoax, involved in the lawfare…they need to be held to account.”
Marlow’s new book, Breaking the Law: Exposing the Weaponization of America’s Legal System Against Donald Trump, which has been hailed by President Trump as a “must read” book, is available in hardcover, eReader format, and as an audiobook read by the author himself.
