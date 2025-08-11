Crockett: Republican’s Trying to ‘Systemically’ Get Rid of ‘Black Electeds’

Monday on CNN’s “The Lead,” Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) accused Republicans of trying to systemically “get rid” of black representatives in Congress.

Discussing redistricting, Crockett said, “When it comes to our base, they want to see a fight. They don’t want to see us just lay down and say, OK, well, the Republicans want to do whatever they want to do. They want to minimize voices. They want to systemically get rid of those black electeds.”

She continued, “When I look at the numbers, and to be clear, Florida is already in this thing. We know that Texas is in this thing. We know that they’re putting pressure on Indiana as well as Missouri. So here’s the deal — they have already decided that the only way that they can win, because they have failed policies, is by making sure that they can cheat their way. And while they’re cheating their way, the only way that they can do that is while they also at the same time violate the Constitution as well as The Voting Rights Act and make sure that it’s people of color.”

Crockett added, “We’re talking about them going after Clyburn in South Carolina. We’re talking about them going after Andre Carson in Indiana. We’re talking about them going after Reverend Cleaver in Missouri. We’re talking about them going after Emilia Sykes in Ohio. We’re talking about them coming for three of the four black representatives that we currently have in the state of Texas. So don’t tell me this isn’t about race when they are clear about who it is that will lose the most when it comes to having their say so on the federal level, they are absolutely, systemically making sure that they roll back all that was fought for, bled for, and died for as it relates to those that came before us.”

