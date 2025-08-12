Krishnamoorthi on D.C. Residents Saying Crime’s an Issue: Trump’s Distracting, But Crime Is an Issue

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) responded to polling showing a large chunk of D.C. residents say crime is a serious issue by saying that “law enforcement should do everything in its power to address people’s concerns about their safety,” but President Trump is just trying to distract.

Co-host Boris Sanchez asked, “So, with the administration taking over D.C. Police and deploying the National Guard, you’ve argued that this is a distraction. I want to present what residents of Washington, D.C. told The Washington Post in the spring. About half of the district’s residents that were polled say they believe crime is an extremely or very serious problem. If residents don’t feel safe, is that not a reason to intervene?”

Krishnamoorthi answered, “Well, I think that law enforcement should do everything in its power to address people’s concerns about their safety, no doubt. However, let’s just be clear about what’s going on right now, President Trump appears to be trying to distract attention away from his mismanagement of the economy, as well as focus on the Epstein trials, with regard to this particular issue. And if he were to try to deploy troops on American soil against American citizens, for instance, in Chicago or elsewhere, it would be blatantly unconstitutional and deeply dangerous. It’s absolutely outrageous that he would even consider that.”

