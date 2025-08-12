Marlow: Lawfare Judge Lewis A. Kaplan Hid E. Jean Carroll Had Dog Named ‘Tits,’ Thinks Rape Considered ‘Sexy’

On Tuesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed the E. Jean Carroll case.

Marlow stated that Carroll said “she wouldn’t initially call it rape, because…rapes are sexy. … Trump wanted to introduce evidence that would suggest that she’s crazy…she also had a dog named Tits…and about the quote that rape is sexy. Judge Kaplan did not allow for this.”

