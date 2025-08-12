Marlow: Lawfare Judge Lewis A. Kaplan Hid E. Jean Carroll Had Dog Named ‘Tits,’ Thinks Rape Considered ‘Sexy’

On Tuesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed the E. Jean Carroll case.
Marlow stated that Carroll said “she wouldn’t initially call it rape, because…rapes are sexy. … Trump wanted to introduce evidence that would suggest that she’s crazy…she also had a dog named Tits…and about the quote that rape is sexy. Judge Kaplan did not allow for this.”
Marlow’s new book, Breaking the Law: Exposing the Weaponization of America’s Legal System Against Donald Trump, which has been hailed by President Trump as a “must read” book, is available in hardcover, eReader format, and as an audiobook read by the author himself.
“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.
Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.