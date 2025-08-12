Sharpton: Trump ‘Race-Baiting’ by Targeting Black Majority Cities

MSNBC political commentator Al Sharpton said Tuesday on “Chris Jansing Reports” that President Donald Trump taking federal control of the police department in Washington, D.C. and calling out crime in other majority black cities is “race-baiting.”

Sharpton said, “The data says that crime and violent crime has gone down in Washington, he’s going to send out the National Guard. Well, why didn’t he send it out January 6? So, this is clear politics. It’s aimed at black mayors.”

He continued, “There are many cities in between Washington and Chicago, Washington and Oakland. He only chose the black ones. So, it is clear what he’s trying to do: he’s trying to race-bait. His own base is very concerned about Epstein. So what do you do? You go throw your base red meat. Let’s go back into race, all the blacks are breaking crime, breaking the law, we need to go in. It’s race-baiting. I think that what he has done is disgraceful, and it puts people under siege unnecessarily.”

Sharpton added, “It’s a misuse of law enforcement people. Yes, where there’s crime, we need to support those criminals being subject to the law. The majority of the people in Washington are black, their victims are black. We’re not making excuses for criminals, but he did on January 6. And why should we trust his judgment when the data shows different?”

