Noem Touts Surge in ICE Applications

During Wednesday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was looking to fill 10,000 openings while pointing out her department had received 110,000 applications from prospective candidates to fill those openings.

“So, you have 10,000 openings,” host Sean Hannity said. “You’re looking to hire 10,000 more ICE agents. You have already well over 100,000 applications?”

Noem replied, “We do. In fact, as of today, about 110,000 applications in less than two weeks. And that’s what I find so encouraging is it’s clear the American people are behind President Trump and these officers. They have their backs, and they want to be a part of what’s happening in this country by making it safe again. So, despite what you know the fake news says, despite what the liberals and the socialists and the Marxists are parroting every single day out in their communities and to their supporters, it’s just not true. The American people are so happy, and they’re excited about the fact that the rule of law is going to apply to everybody, and that Americans and citizens who follow the law should be prioritized, and that President Trump is doing exactly that.”

“So, to have that many applications means that we’re going to hire the best of the best and individuals who have experience can get qualified for their ICE badge as soon as possible and hit the streets so that they can make sure that these families get to live safely again.

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor