CNN’s Enten: Americans Trust Trump, GOP on Crime Way More than Dems

CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten said Thursday on “News Central” that polls showed Americans trusted President Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers on crime over Democrats.

Enten said, “Americans view Trump far more favorably now on crime than they did a year ago. And while this polling doesn’t take into account what’s exactly happening in D.C. right now, it does take into account what happened in Los Angeles, what’s happened earlier this year, and Americans, for the most part, actually view Trump favorably.”

He continued, “Crime is one of Trump’s best issues. It’s one of the reasons why he wants to talk about crime, because it favors him.”

Enten added, “Donald Trump is like Air Jordan towering over Joe Biden when it comes to their handling of crime. Look, in 2024, look at where Biden’s net approval was on crime: way under water there, at minus 26 points. It was one of Biden’s worst issues — granted, pretty much every issue was one of Biden’s worst issues. And again, look at where Donald Trump is: way, way, way above Joe Biden. What is that? That’s 27 points. So Americans vastly prefer Donald Trump’s approach to crime than they did to Joe Biden’s. And again, I think it gets back to the point that Americans are far more hawkish on crime than a lot of Democrats want to admit.”

He concluded, “In 2023, Republicans were favored by 13 points. Look at where they were in may of this year. Republicans were actually favored by 16 points. They actually gained ground on crime. They were maintaining their edge and actually added a little bit to it. So Republicans in the House, Republicans in the Senate, they absolutely want to be talking about crime. The more they feel that we’re talking about crime, the better they feel that the electoral landscape is for them.”

