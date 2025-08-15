FBI’s Patel: We Found Rooms with ‘Russiagate’ Burn Bags, Hard Drives in Hoover Building

Thursday on FNC’s “Hannity,” FBI Director Kash Patel revealed the discovery of rooms with so-called “burn bags” and hard drives at the J. Edgar Hoover Building, which serves as the FBI headquarters.

“Let’s start with the burn room,” host Sean Hannity said. “Now, your knowledge of this issue runs wide and it runs deep because you were working with Devin Nunes at the time. I believe you were his chief of staff. You know a lot about this topic. Were you as surprised as I was that that all of that information in that burn room existed?”

Patel replied, “Sean, I was blown away. But at sadly, it’s come to be expected in this town when corrupt bureaucrats weaponize and destroy law enforcement like predecessors of mine did at the FBI. And thankfully, Donald Trump’s mandate and election victory was for transparency and accountability. Sean, just think about this for a second. Not only did we expose the Russiagate hoax with the greats like Devin and Trey and Johnny Ratcliffe when we were back there on the House Intel Committee excavating and exposing the FISA abuses, the corruption of political parties and the lies to a federal court just to illegally surveil a presidential candidate. I come in then years later, nearly a decade, as a director of the FBI thinking we uncovered most of it.”

“But sadly, we found a room locked away in the Hoover building that contained burn bags,” he continued. “And just for your audience, Sean, a burn bag is a government bag that is specifically created to destroy classified evidence and shred and burn it. Hence the name burn bag. We didn’t find one. We found seven. That wasn’t the only thing we found in there. We found hard drives from our predecessors and prior FBI leadership and folks like Page, Strzok, Comey, McCabe, Comey, the list goes on from Russiagate. The names were strewn all over these materials.”

“Now, as our great attorney general just told you, we can’t deny or confirm what we’re looking at, but what we can discuss is what we’ve publicly disclosed,” Patel added. “And these documents have been publicly disclosed because the greatest way to educate and bring along the American public for a transparency initiative and accountability under President Trump is to give them the documents. And step one is by cleaning house inside the walls of Hoover.”

