Rahm Emanuel: Illinois Is Gerrymandered, ‘I Have Participated’

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Inside Politics,” CNN Senior Political and Global Affairs Commentator, former U.S. Ambassador to Japan, former Obama Chief of Staff, and former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel acknowledged that Illinois is a heavily gerrymandered state and admitted “I have participated in it” but argued that it’s different from Texas because “it was done exactly when the Census data was done, not mid-cycle, not mid-game.”

Host Dana Bash said, “I should say, as an Illinois boy, we should just set the record that gerrymandering has been — two have played that game.”

Emanuel responded, “100 — look, I have participated in it in my –.”

While Emanuel was talking, Bash cut in to say, “It’s probably the most gerrymandered state.”

Emanuel responded, “Yes. The question is, it was done exactly when the Census data was done, not mid-cycle, not mid-game.”

