Dem NYC Councilman: Quality of Life Has ‘Tanked’ Here

On Friday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Brian Kilmeade Show,” New York City Councilman Robert Holden (D), who is supporting Republican Curtis Sliwa’s candidacy for mayor of New York City, stated that “it’s tanked, quality of life, there’s mayhem on the streets of the city of New York, you have just people doing as they please, urinating in public, riding on the sidewalk with ebikes and motorcycles, people without license plates.”

Holden said, [relevant remarks begin around 1:02:35] “[W]hen I hear people who are lifetime New Yorkers saying, if [New York City mayoral candidate Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani (D)] wins, I’m out of here, that’s like — they were looking for an excuse, some people. Because the city, the quality of life has dropped in the last — since the pandemic, by the way, it’s tanked, quality of life, there’s mayhem on the streets of the city of New York, you have just people doing as they please, urinating in public, riding on the sidewalk with ebikes and motorcycles, people without license plates. So, this is what we have currently in New York City. We don’t need somebody who’s not going to attend to those things, who’s — who actually doesn’t believe in quality of life. There’s a breakdown here, and he’s the worst person, this Mamdani, to run the city of New York.”

Later in the interview, Holden stated that quality of life seems to be falling at the state level and criticized Gov. Kathy Hochul (D).

