Joe Kent Previously Argued Iran Was Threat to the USA, Pushed for Wiping Out Nuclear, Missile Capabilities

Joe Kent’s resignation from his national security post over opposition to military action against Iran follows earlier public statements in which he warned about threats posed by the country and supported striking its ballistic missile and nuclear capabilities.

Kent stepped down March 17, 2026, as Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, saying he “cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran.” In announcing his resignation, Kent added that Iran “posed no imminent threat to our nation” and said the war was started “due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby.”

In his resignation letter to President Trump, Kent stated that continued Middle East conflicts “robbed America of the precious lives of our patriots and depleted the wealth and prosperity of our nation.” He added that he “cannot support sending the next generation off to fight and die in a war that serves no benefit to the American people,” citing both his extensive combat deployments and his experience as a Gold Star husband.

The stance contrasts with Kent’s earlier public posts on X, where he described Iran as a significant threat and advocated for direct action against its military capabilities.

On January 8, 2020, Kent wrote:

“Trump’s restraint shows that he wants a deal with Iran & his red line is American loss of life & IR nuke development.

Our fundamental venerability remains- Troops in striking range of IR weapons & proxies w/ no vital US mission.”

In that thread, he also shared the following: “Additional sanctions will only be effective if they address Iran’s access to the Iraqi economy.

Trump’s responses have been very measured. He has gone against both R&D conventional thinking & advice.

This is nuance accounts for Trump’s appeal with those skeptical of our wars.”

He further stated: “I personally think we should have crushed their ballistic & nuke capes, but Trump has a plan, he has definitely earned the confidence of any clear eyed observer.”

On September 29, 2024, he wrote:

“Important

Iran’s goal in orchestrating 7 Oct was to break up the Abraham accords because the historic alliance isolated Iran’s terror regime.

Trump used a balance of diplomacy, economic pressure & targeted strikes to contain Iran. The embodiment of peace through strength.

Israel’s dismantling of Hezbollah would have been much more challenging, if not impossible had Trump not taken out Iran’s terror mastermind Qasim Solemani.”

In that statement, Kent credited prior U.S. policy with constraining Iran and linked the country to broader regional conflict, including events surrounding October 7.

Days later, on October 7, 2024, Kent posted:

“October 7th b/c happened Biden/Harris gave Iran access to over 100 billion.

Trump used diplomacy to build the Abraham accords, cut off Iran’s funding & killed key terrorists.

America & our allies were safe & there was less war. No more neocons, no appeasement, Trump ‘24.”

Those posts emphasized Iran’s access to financial resources, its role in regional violence, and the importance of U.S. actions targeting Iranian-linked figures and networks.