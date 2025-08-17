David Brooks: Trump-Backed Redistricting Is Using ‘Mustard Gas on Our Democracy’

Friday, during his weekly appearance on PBS’s “NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks said President Donald Trump was using “mustard gas on our democracy” by advocating for redistricting in Texas.

Brooks said, “Let’s do a little ethical experiment here. You are in World War I, the Germans used mustard gas on civilians, and it helps them. Do you then decide, OK, we’re going to use mustard gas on civilians? What Trump ordered Abbott to do in Texas is mustard gas on our democracy. Some people would feel, OK, that was terrible, we have to fight back, it’s horrible, but we’re going to fight back because that’s war. Gavin Newsom is leaping into this with both legs. And to me, there’s a moral stain that will accompany anybody who does this. Because basically, they are destroying our democracy. You don’t let politicians pick voters, you let voters pick politicians. And the people who oppose gerrymandering, they’re the ones defending democracy.”

He added, “What’s gonna happen is that we’re going to have a race to the bottom, we are in the middle of — and I fully grant you that Trump started it, so I’m not saying it’s totally morally equivalent — but there’s a moral stain, and what’s going to happen is people are going to say, it’s those politicians. And loss of faith in the system, loss of faith in democracy, and literally less democracy. Because if you are a Texas voter or a California voter, if New York does it or Missouri does it, all the states that are going to do this, you are literally disenfranchising people because you can pick the district so carefully that the voters don’t matter so much.

