Susan Rice: ‘Clearly and Repeatedly Established’ Russia Interfered in 2016 Election

Former White House adviser Susan Rice said Monday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that it had been “clearly and repeatedly established” that Russia interfered in the 2016 election.

Friday in Alaska, Trump said, “I’ve always had a fantastic relationship with President Putin, with Vladimir. We had many, many tough meetings, good meetings. We were interfered with by the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax. That made it a little bit tougher to deal with, but he understood it. He’s seen it all. But we had to put up with the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax. He knew it was a hoax, and I knew it was a hoax.”

Host Nicolle Wallace said, “How do you add up, Trump’s talking about the Russia hoax with Marco Rubio and his cabinet, who assessed that it wasn’t a hoax at all, that Russia interfered in 2016? What do you hear when you hear him say that?”

Rice said, “It’s pathetic. It’s been clearly and repeatedly established, including by the bipartisan Senate Intelligence Committee led by Marco Rubio, that Russia interfered in the 2016 election by disinformation campaigns, by social media efforts, by all sorts of means short of manipulating the actual vote. And that’s just a fact. Now, obviously, Donald Trump doesn’t like that fact. He doesn’t like the fact that the intelligence community and the Senate Bipartisan Intelligence Committee assessed that this interference was intended to not only sow distrust in our democracy, but to benefit Donald Trump.”

