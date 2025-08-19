D.C. Councilwoman: Trump’s Trying to Provoke Residents to Be Violent

On Monday’s broadcast of NPR’s “Morning Edition,” D.C. City Councilwoman Christina Henderson (I) said that dispatching National Guard troops to Washington, D.C. “is a manufactured emergency to distract Americans from other pressing national issues” and is “an effort to provoke the residents of the district into some violent act” because that would be the only way to justify deploying troops on the streets of an American city.

Co-host Leila Fadel asked, “So, we just heard there from our correspondent that community leaders are worried that this situation could become violent. Is that something you’re concerned about?”

Henderson responded, “Definitely. I believe that this is a manufactured emergency to distract Americans from other pressing national issues of concern. But the only way for the president to justify having all of these troops deployed on American streets is for there to be some sort of incident. And so, I do believe that this is an effort to provoke the residents of the district into some violent act.”

